Holy Trinity Onboard Their Raths, Ready To Return To Srimandir On Bahuda Yatra (WATCH)

By KalingaTV Bureau

Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings are onboard their respective chariots after pahandi procession, one of the rituals of Bahuda Yatra in the holy city of Puri.

While Lord Jagannath has been taken to his chariot Nandighosa, Lord Balaram and Goddess Subhadra have been taken to Taladhwaja and Devadalana respectively.

The chariot pulling is slated to begin at 12:00 pm after some other rituals including Chera pahara by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb which is currently underway.

They had traveled on a chariot for a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple.

You might also like
State

12 Tested Positive For COVID19 In Odisha’s Puri Before Bahuda Yatra

State

Odisha: Prohibited, allowed activities outside containment zones during Unlock 2.0

State

Night curfew in Odisha between 9 PM to 5 AM from tomorrow

State

3 killed, 2 critical in road mishap in Odisha’s Subarnapur

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.