Holy Trinity Onboard Their Raths, Ready To Return To Srimandir On Bahuda Yatra (WATCH)

Puri: Lord Jagannath and his siblings are onboard their respective chariots after pahandi procession, one of the rituals of Bahuda Yatra in the holy city of Puri.

While Lord Jagannath has been taken to his chariot Nandighosa, Lord Balaram and Goddess Subhadra have been taken to Taladhwaja and Devadalana respectively.

The chariot pulling is slated to begin at 12:00 pm after some other rituals including Chera pahara by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb which is currently underway.

They had traveled on a chariot for a nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple.