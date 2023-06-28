Holy Trinity on way back to Srimandir, chariots start rolling

Puri: The world-famous Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of the holy trinity in Puri of Odisha is being held today. Bahuda Yatra is the return journey of the holy trinity on their three chariots to Srimandir.

After spending a week inside the Gundicha temple, the deities commence their Bahuda Yatra on the 11th day, this is an ages-long ritual.

The Bahuda Yatra follows the same rituals and schedule, as it is during the Ratha Yatra. During the return journey, the three chariots stop for a while at the Mausima Temple, also known as Gundicha Temple.

This temple is dedicated to the aunt of Lord Jagannath. Here three deities are offered Poda Pitha, a special sweet made of rice, coconut, lentils, and jaggery.

Thereafter, the three deities start their journey to Jagannath temple. The chariots of Balabhadra and Subhadra are pulled and are parked at Singha Dwara of the temple.

Whereas the chariot of Jagannath again halts in front of the King’s palace.