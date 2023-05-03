Holiday homework program to start in Odisha: I & PR Department

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to initiate a new Holiday Homework program for the school students in the state.

The initiative has been started by the Department of School and Public Education. This has been done with the view of helping students from Class 1 to Class 10 during the summer vacation.

For this program the help desk system has been started in all districts.

Here are the Helpdesk Numbers:

The above helpdesk numbers will be open on all official working days from 6 am to 6 pm. Separate toll free numbers have been issued for the districts to provide assistance to students from Class 1 to Class 10 during the summer vacations.

Earlier, the students of government schools in Odisha will get iron and folic acid tablets during the summer vacation under the Anemia Mukta Lakhsya AbhiyaN (AMLAN).

The students of Odisha government schools from Class 1 to 12 will be given iron and folic acid tablets from April 19 to June 16, 2023, said the notification of the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department.

“The students from Class 1 to 12 of government and government-aided schools need to be provided with prophylactic doses (one IFA tablet weekly on Monday) during the summer vacation. The school teachers are requested to distribute IFA tablets (eight IFA tablets) for each student during summer vacation as per the prophylactic applicability,” the notification issued by the S&ME department read.

While Pink iron tablet will be given to the Class 1 to 5 students, Blue iron tablet shall be given meant for the students of Class 6 to 12.

The letter further read, “The IFA tablets must be handed over to the parents at the doorstep after verifying the expiry date of the tablets. Expired tablets should not be distributed. If IFA tablets are expired then it should be returned to the health facility.”

Read the notification, “Each student (only for Prophylactic cases) must consume one IFA tablet every Monday after lunch/dinner in presence of their parent/guardian along with a glass of drinking water. Where ever possible, the SMC should monitor the consumption of IFA tablets by the school children at home during this summer vacation and also guide them if necessary.”

All the schools in Odisha shall remain closed till June 17, 2023, said reliable reports. Hence, the summer vacation of the schools shall be effective from April 21, 2023 to June 17, 2023 informed the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das.

Taking a serious note of the scorching heatwave condition in the State, the Odisha government today has declared summer vacation in all government and private schools for all classes up to standard 12.

In view of prevailing heatwave conditions, the CM of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has directed to prepone the summer vacation for all schools for classes upto Standard 12 (Government, private and aided) from tomorrow (April 21st).

