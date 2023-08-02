Holiday declared for schools and AWCs of these 9 districts tomorrow as IMD forecasts heavy rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Holiday has been declared for tomorrow in all government and private schools and Anganwadi centres in as many as nine districts of Odisha.

The holidays have been declared in Angul, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Rayagada and Balangir districts of the State in view of the heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has triggered heavy and continuous rainfall across the State since a couple of days. Such rainfall activity is expected to continue for the next couple of days.