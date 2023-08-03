Holiday declared for schools and AWCs of 5 blocks in Jajpur district tomorrow 

Holiday has been declared for all government and private schools and Anganwadi centres in as many as five blocks of Jajpur district tomorrow.

Jajpur district collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore directed the local authorities of Bari, Dashrathpur, Jajpur and Binjharpur blocks and Jajpur Municipality to suspend class for schools and AWCs for tomorrow.

The decision to suspend the classes was taken as there is flood treat in Baitarani river following heavy rain in the upper catchment of the river.

