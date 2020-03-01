Bhubaneswar: Consumers of subsidised cooking gas, LPG will pay Rs. 52/- less for every cylinder they purchase. A welcome Holi gift for consumers across India.

“The need for revising the price of domestic cooking gas is stronger this year than ever before as the subsidy per cylinder has doubled with effect from February.” said an official source privy to the development.

Every household is entitled to 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year. Any requirement beyond that is to be purchased at market price.

If the decision to raise subsidised LPG prices is taken, the burden will shift even to the 12 cylinders.

The situation could also mean that LPG prices may fall further in coming months.

If that happens, the government subsidy per cylinder may once again fall, negating any need for a regular revision in cooking gas prices.

Sources said that regular revision may not just be going for monthly increase but it could be quarterly or depending on the actual need as was done in last year as well.

Lower oil and product prices may once again help the government to eliminate oil subsidy that is one of the goals set by the Oil Ministry earlier.