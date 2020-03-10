Holi celebrations remained halfway as road accident kills biker in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: Holi celebrations remained halfway as a man met a bike accident and died on the spot in Soro of this district in Odisha.

The deceased person has been identified as Narendra Jena of Mahumhan village under Soro block.

Narendra left home in the morning to pick up his daughter from Soro town. On their return journey the father-daughter duo were supposed to buy Holi-Colours and then play at home. Unfortunately it turned out to be a distant dream as Narendra met an accident.

Narendra was caught in a bull-fight and was pushed back along with his bike. At the mean while a speeding truck from behind rammed over him and killed him on the spot.

Such a sorrowful incident in the Soro locality has spread like wildfire and people are mourning over the incident. Narendra’s family has broken down completely over his sudden demise and is inconsolable.