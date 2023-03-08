Holi 2023: Odisha celebrates the festival of colours today

Bhubaneswar: The festival of colours, Holi, is being celebrated across Odisha with festive fervours from early morning today. The citizens are celebrating holi across the State with enthusiasm and fervour from early morning.

People of all ages are celebrating Holi and greeting each other with colors across every nook and cranny of the state. The streets of the state have been painted with different colours.

The festival of color is celebrated by all irrespective of faith.

The colorful festival of Holi is celebrated on Phalgun Purnima which comes in February end or early March. Holi festival has an ancient origin and celebrates the triumph of good over bad. It also symbolizes new beginnings. It’s a time of great cheer and fun as people smear bright colours on each other.

Meanwhile, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has suspended the Mo Bus operations have been suspended for the first half of the day on the occasion of Holi. While the Mo E-Ride operations shall be suspended for the whole day today.