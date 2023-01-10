Hockey World Cup: Schools, colleges closed post 2 pm in Cuttack

In view of the opening ceremony of FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 all schools and colleges shall remain closed in Cuttack on January 11. 

schools closed in jagatsinghpur
Representational Image

Cuttack: In view of the opening ceremony of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 all schools and colleges shall remain closed in Cuttack on January 11.

It is further worth mentioning that, all government and private educational institutes shall remain closed after 2 pm in Cuttack tomorrow.

The announcement for the above was made by Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani keeping in view inaugural ceremony of the Hockey World Cup.

Further details awaited.

