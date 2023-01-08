Hockey World Cup Odisha 2023: Team Spain reaches Bhubaneswar

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Hockey World Cup Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in  Bhubaneswar-Rourkela is just around the corner.

The most talented Hockey players in the sport, all roads lead to Bhubaneswar, the co-host to the Hockey matches in India.

The Spain hockey team has reached the temple city of Bhubaneswar, also the capital of Odisha, and one of the plce where the matches will be held said reliable reports.

A number of teams have already reached at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on 6 January 2023 for the mega event.

