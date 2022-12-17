Hockey World Cup 2023: Preparations in full swing, says chief secretary

Bhubaneswar: The state government is all set to host the Hockey World Cup 2022. All the departments that been allotted various responsibilities are carrying them out smoothly. Chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra has said with absolute certainty that all the work will be duly completed well before the World Cup starts.

The inauguration ceremony is set to be held in Rourkela on January 13, 2023.

A huge program has also been arranged in Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on January 11. About 40,000 people are expected to be in attendance.

Various plans are being made to organise programs that will help intrigue children and attract their attention towards not just hockey, but other sports as well.

The hockey players who will be participating will be taken from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela in chartered flights.