Hockey World Cup 2023: 17 enforcement squads formed under BMC

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has formed as many as 17 enforcement squads in and around Bhubaneswar for the ensuing Hockey World Cup 2023.

As many as 17 Enforcement Squads are formed to execute all types of enforcement activities in and around Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area.

The squads shall look into various enforcement activities ahead of the Hockey World Cup 2023.

This order for the formation of the enforcement squads shall come into force with effect from December 1, 2022 and continue till January 31, 2023 or until further order superseding all previous orders.

