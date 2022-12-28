Hockey men’s world cup all geared up for star-studded opening ceremony in Cuttack

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 is all geared up for a star-studded inauguration ceremony at Cuttack’s Barabati stadium. Named ‘Celebrations’, the grand opening is to be held on January 11, 2023.

The celebration is all set to serve as an introduction of the nation and the other guest nations as a whole. The show aims to promote the ideas of culture, festivity, and sportsmanship. A star-studded cast has been lined up for all sorts of performances including music, dance performances, and shows of technology. All of them incorporate all the cultural aspects of Odisha.

India, more specifically Odisha, is serving as the host for this season. Odisha has taken the utmost care in ensuring that all the 15 guest nations bear witness to one of the most spectacular shows and performances ever planned. Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said that the ‘Celebration’ is an integral part of the tournament as it symbolises people’s pride in both state and in the nation for playing host to the Hockey World Cup, for the second consecutive time.

The opening ceremony of the Hockey men’s world cup show has been planned with stars from local film industries, Bollywood, traditional singers, and even acts from overseas. He confidently promised that this is going to be a show that no one would want to miss. He even extended a warm welcome to the guests. Sriya Lenka from Odisha is also going to feature in the show. Lenka joined the famous K-Pop band ‘Blackswan’ earlier this year.

The other stars who are going to get featured in the show include, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Pritam, Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Shalmali Kholgade and with Namita Meleka from Odisha. Speaking of dance performances, the audience shall witness Guru Aruna Mohanty and National Award winner Shiamak Davar on the stage. But that is not all. The evening is again going to witness several technology-based shows.