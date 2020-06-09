Balasore: Hit by the nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, auto drivers under the banner of Balasore Auto rickshaw Coordination Committee staged a protest here in Odisha on Tuesday, demanding Rs 7500 aid for three months from the government.

Hundreds of auto drivers, carrying their auto rickshaws, staged demonstration before the District Collector office here to press their demand.

Besides the Rs 7500 aid for three months, their demand includes Rs 5000 financial help with immediate effect, Rs 20,000 loan without charging any interest and, availing of rations among others.

The auto drivers stated that they had not worked since March 22 and hence, they have not been able to pay their EMI and house rent.

The protesters also claimed that they had earlier approached the district administration to help the distressed auto drivers but the officials turned a deaf year.