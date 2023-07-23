Hit and run tragedy in Mayurbhanj claims a life

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, a Scorpio ran over a man, killing him on spot. The incident took place in Radho village under the jurisdiction of Udala police station of the district. Immediately after the accident, the reckless driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, covering about eight kilometers of distance.

Upon investigation, the police arrested the accused from Kaptipada block. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Behera while the victim has been identified as Raindra Patra.

Reportedly, the villagers detained the police for around seven hours. It was only after the police promised of compensation to the victim’s family, that the police was allowed to go. Further investigation of the Mayurbhanj hit and run case is underway.