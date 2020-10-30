Historical Baliyatra Of Odisha Not To Be Held This Year

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The famous and historical Baliyatra of Cuttack district in Odisha will not be held this year due to the spread of the deadly Covid virus.

The Cuttack District Administration today informed that the decision not to hold the historical Balijatra was taken today.

The Collector of Cuttack Bhabani Shankar Chaini informed about this development. He said that since Baliyatra attracts huge number of people. a congregation during Covid times might lead to increase in infections, hence the decision of not holding the annual fair has been taken. 

Simillarly the ‘Bada Osa’ celebrations at Dhabaleswar might not be held this year, he added.

