Historic milestone! Odisha Cabinet approves Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana

Bhubaneswar: In a historic milestone, the Odisha Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved a new scheme “Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana.”

The Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana aims to provide crucial mobility support to Community Support Staff (CSS) and EC (Executive Committee) members of SHG federations by facilitating their access to scooters.

Under the Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana, eligible individuals will benefit from full interest subvention on bank loans up to Rs. 1 lakh to purchase a scooter of their choice, making the transition to sustainable mobility more affordable and accessible than ever before.

The Federation ecosystem, from panchayat to district level has been set in place to support Mission Shakti SHGs at the grassroots. SHG Federation Leaders and Community Support Staff provide crucial services and handholding towards training, financial inclusion, livelihood promotion, and market linkage. In recognition of the contribution of Federation Leaders and CSS towards women’s empowerment, State Government has announced “Interest-Free Loan for purchase of Scooter by Mission Shakti Federation Leaders and CSS”, further empowering them in their roles.

By providing Mission Shakti Federation Leaders and CSS with affordable access to two-wheelers, the initiative will enhance their ability to carry out their responsibilities effectively, promote efficiency and expand their outreach within the community.

Around 75,000 Community Support Staff (CSS) comprise Community Resource Person-Community Mobilization, Master Book Keeper, Prani Mitra, Krushi Mitra, Bank Mitra, Livelihood Support Person, Community Resource Person — Enterprise Promotion, Udyog Mitra, Business Development Service Provider including SHG members acting as Business Correspondent Agent. Nearly 1,25,000 Federation Leaders comprising Executive Members and Office Bearers of GP / Ward Level Federation, Block Level Federation (BLF) /City Level Federation and District Level Federation (DLF) will be benefited under the new scheme.

With a dedicated budgetary provision of Rs. 528.55 crores over the next five years, Mission Shakti is determined to make this scheme widely accessible, empowering more Community Support Staff and EC members across the State. The “Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana” not only eases personal mobility of women but also acknowledges the vital role played by Community Support Staff and EC members in driving social change and development for women empowerment across the state.