Historic! First Radio Collaring of elephant in Odisha

Angul: In a historic movement, an elephant was fitted with radio collar in Odisha’s Angul district, informed the forest department.

According to reports, a male elephant with injury was found in Chhendipada Jungle (Sapiosahi) of Chhendipada Range in Angul Forest Division. It was on observation since 14.02.2024 and treated successfully by Veterinarians of Satkosia Wildlife Division and of Mobile Veterinary Unit (MVU) of Angul. On 21.02.2024, the elephant was tranquilized and a radio collar has been fitted to the animal before its released in the forest.

The fitting of radio collar will help track and monitor the movement of the elephant for its post-treatment observation as well as to monitor the behavior of the tusker. It will also help track the elephant in areas with human-elephant conflict, which would have been vulnerable to poaching will be now easier to track its movement to prevent any untoward event.

The trainees at Angul Ranger College will be exposed to the tracking for future management in the field. After this path breaking experiment in Angul, it is proposed to use this method in tracking problematic elephant herds at other places of Odisha by putting radio collar.