Hirakud opens 3 more gates, floodwater releasing from 10 gates

The Hirakud Dam Authorities opened three more gates to release excess water following rise in the water level of the reservoir

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam Authorities on Saturday opened three more sluice gates to release excess water following rise in the water level of the reservoir due to heavy rain in the upper catchment area.

With the opening of more gates, the water is currently being discharged through 10 gates including seven in the left and three others in the right side, dam officials said.

The water level of the reservoir now stands at 629.65 ft against the full capacity of 630 feet, while the average inflow is over 1,16,088 cusec.

On Friday, the water level of the reservoir touched 630 ft while water was released through seven gates.

