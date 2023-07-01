Hirakud dam water inflow rises as Chhattisgarh opens all gates of Kalma Barrage

Bhubaneswar: The water inflow of the Hirakud Reservoir has increased as Chhattisgarh opened all 64 gates of the Kalma Barrage.

According to reports, Chhattisgarh opened all gates of Kalma barrage following heavy rain on Friday in the upper catchment area.

As of now, the water level of Hirakud Reservoir is 604.89 feet. Nearly, 94,800 cusecs of water is entering into the dam in every second. Meanwhile, the discharge is 30,622 cusecs of water per second.

It is worth mentioning, 72,000 cusecs water entered Hirakud dam till 9 am today. The water level in the reservoir stands at 603.50 ft.

According to reliable reports, Chhattisgarh has been witnessing heavy to moderate rains since the last three days.

Hirakud water level is likely to rise drastically, since as much as 1.18 lakh cusecs of water is currently entering Mahanadi.