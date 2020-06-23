Hirakud Dam To Release First Flood Water On June 25 In Odisha

Sambalpur: As the water level at the Hirakud Dam is increasing following incessant rains, the authorities have decided to release the first floodwaters on June 25.

Currently, the water level of the reservoir stands at 614.79 feet against the full reservoir level of 630 feet. Similarly, the inflow of the water into the reservoir was 63,951 cusec and the outflow was 15,263 cusec.

The first flood waters to be released this year from the dam at 10 am on June 25, informs Hirakud Dam official.

Meanwhile, the villagers in low lying areas and the local residents have been warned not to venture into Mahanadi river.