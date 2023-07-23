Hirakud dam to open 5 floodgates at 9AM today

Sambalpur: The first phase of flood water is all set to be released today at 9AM. The authorities have selected an auspicious moment to open the gates of the reservoir. A puja will be conducted at the site, followed by the opening of the gates.

A total of five Hirakud dam’s gates will be opened today to release the water into the river. Presently, the water level in the Hirakud reservoir stands at 614.81 feet. With a continuing inflow of 88,932 cusecs of water, 40,786 cusecs of water is likely to be discharged today.

To ensre public safety, advance alerts have been issued, urging people to avoid loitering near the banks of Mahanadi. Additionally, the district administration authorities and SPs of 12 districts along the Mahanadi coastline have been notified to take precautionary measures.

Sirens will be sounded two hours prior to the opening of the Hirakud dam gates in order to warn the people. Further details awaited.