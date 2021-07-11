Hirakud Dam releases season’s first floodwater in Odisha

Sambalpur: The Hirakud dam released season’s first floodwater into Mahanadi river on Sunday through two sluice gates.

The floodwater was discharged from sluice gate No.7 at around 11 am and later one more gate was opened to release the flood water.

The water level of the dam’s reservoir stood at 609.27 feet. The inflow of water into the reservoir was 64.409 cusec and outflow 13.854 cusec through power channels and canals besides water meant for industries.

The low lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river.