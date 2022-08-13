Hirakud Dam Opens Four More Sluice Gates

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam authorities on Saturday opened four more sluice gates to release the excess flood water.

At present, 24 sluice gates have been opened to release the water. The officials informed in the morning that the water level stood at 616.91 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft.

After continuous rainfall, the average inflow increased to 4, 39,333 cusec while 3, 48,760 cusec water is being discharged.

Due to heavy rains since last three days, the floodwater is being released through 16 gates on the left and eight on the right.

Notably, the Hirakud Dam has a storage capacity of 630 cubic feet and a storage capacity of 613.15 cubic feet. The flood waters will reach Mundali in the next 36 hours.

The people living in low-lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused severe flooding.