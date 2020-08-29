Hirakud Dam Opens 44 Sluice Gates To Release Flood-Water

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: Following incessant rainfall in the upper catchments of Mahanadi river, the water level has reached an alarming level in Hirakud Dam. The dam authorities have opened fourty-four gates to discharge the flood-waters

Till friday evening, the dam authorities had released flood waters through 40 sluice gates.

At present, the water level at the Hirakud Dam Reservoir is  624.83 feet. the Dam registered water inflow of 8,53,029 cusec and outflow of 6,94,200 cusec.

Overflowing of flood water have caused trouble for people living in the low-lying areas.

 

You might also like
State

Huge python rescued from Bhubaneswar outskirts

State

2503 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha

State

7th Pay Commission: Government took this big decision for central employees and…

State

Odisha to provide free transportation & accommodation facilities to students…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7