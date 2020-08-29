Sambalpur: Following incessant rainfall in the upper catchments of Mahanadi river, the water level has reached an alarming level in Hirakud Dam. The dam authorities have opened fourty-four gates to discharge the flood-waters

Till friday evening, the dam authorities had released flood waters through 40 sluice gates.

At present, the water level at the Hirakud Dam Reservoir is 624.83 feet. the Dam registered water inflow of 8,53,029 cusec and outflow of 6,94,200 cusec.

Overflowing of flood water have caused trouble for people living in the low-lying areas.