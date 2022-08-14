hirakud dam gate open today

Hirakud Dam Opens 34 Sluice Gates To Release Floodwater

Sambalpur: In order to release excess floodwater from the reservoir, the Hirakud Dam authorities opened 34 sluice gates on Sunday.

Reportedly, the inflow of water into Hirakud Dam was 4,39,291 cusec while outflow stood at 5,63,806 cusec.

More than 50% out of the 64 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam have been opened to discharge the flood water.

The people living in low-lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused severe flooding.

Various areas have been submerged in the state. Acres of farmland have been inundated all over Odisha.

Meanwhile, incessant rains in upper and lower catchment areas and the release of excess water from Hirakud Dam may result in minor flood in Mahanadi, informs Engineer-in-chief, Water Resources Bijay Kumar Mishra.

Adding to that, he says “around 6 lakh cusec water will reach Mundali by Sunday”.

 

