Hirakud dam (File Photo)

Hirakud Dam Opens 20 Sluice Gates To Release Floodwater

Sambalpur: In order to release excess floodwater from the reservoir, the Hirakud Dam authorities have opened twenty sluice gates on Friday.

At present, floodwater is now being discharged through 20 gates of Hirakud reservoir. The dam is releasing 39,957 cusec water.

As many as 20 out of the 64 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam have been opened today to discharge the flood water.

Notably, the Hirakud Dam has a storage capacity of 630 cubic feet and a storage capacity of 613.15 cubic feet. The flood waters will reach Mundali in the next 36 hours.

The people living in low-lying areas have been warned not to venture into the river. Heavy rainfall across Odisha has caused severe flooding.

Various areas have been submerged in the state. Acres of farmland have been inundated all over Odisha.

Meanwhile, flood water in Mahanadi river has increased sharply due to which the water level in various rivers including Brahmani, Baitarani, Rusikulya, Bansadhara has increased.

