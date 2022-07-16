Hirakud Dam in Odisha to release season’s first floodwater on July 18

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam authorities in the Sambalpur district of Odisha will release this season’s first floodwater into the Mahanadi River on July 18, 2022.

Reportedly. the first flood water of this season will be released at 11 am on Monday by opening five sluice gates.

Due to the release of flood water as the water level in Mahanadi and its tributary rivers will increase, the villagers in low lying areas and the local residents have been warned not to venture into the River. Adding to it, 12 districts have also been warned to remain alert.