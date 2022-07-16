Hirakud Dam in Odisha to release season’s first floodwater on July 18

By WCE 7
hirakud dam gate to open
File Photo

Sambalpur: The Hirakud Dam authorities in the Sambalpur district of Odisha will release this season’s first floodwater into the Mahanadi River on July 18, 2022.

Reportedly. the first flood water of this season will be released at 11 am on Monday by opening five sluice gates.

Due to the release of flood water as the water level in Mahanadi and its tributary rivers will increase, the villagers in low lying areas and the local residents have been warned not to venture into the River. Adding to it, 12 districts have also been warned to remain alert.

You might also like
State

Odisha Class 11 Admissions 2022: Applications To Begin From July 20

State

Odisha records above 1K Covid cases for second consecutive day, Active tally crosses…

State

3 killed as wild bear attacks in Nuapada, 2 critical

State

Petrol and diesel prices decrease today, Check rates in your city

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.