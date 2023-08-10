Hirakud dam closes 2 more gates due to decrease in water levels

Sambalpur: The Odisha government has decided to close two more gates of Hirakud Dam following a drop in the inflow of water into the reservoir.

A noticeable decrease in the water levels has been marked due to a decrease in rainfall in upper and lower catchment areas of the Mahanadi river system.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through only four gates of the reservoir. The flood water is being discharged through four sluice gates two on the left side of the dam and two sluice gates on the right side of the dam.

The authorities informed that, the decision regarding the closing of some gates of the Hirakud Dam has been taken on Thursday