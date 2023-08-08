Hirakud dam closes 10 gates due to decrease in water levels

The Odisha government has decided to close 10 gates of Hirakud Dam following a decrease in the inflow of water into the reservoir.

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Hirakud dam closes gates
File Photo Of Hirakud Dam

Sambalpur: The Odisha government has decided to close 10 gates of Hirakud Dam following a drop in the inflow of water into the reservoir.

A noticeable decrease in the water levels has been marked due to a decrease in rainfall in upper and lower catchment areas of the Mahanadi river system.

Currently, the flood water is being discharged through 10 gates of the reservoir. The flood water is being discharged through seven sluice gates on the left side of the dam and three sluice gates on the right side of the dam.

Now the water level of the dam is at 618.33 feet. 1 lakh 20 thousand 311 cusecs of flood water is entering the reservoir every second. 3 lakh 49 thousand 126 cusecs of flood water is being discharged.

The authorities informed that, the decision regarding the closing of some gates of the Hirakud Dam has been taken on Tuesday.

