Sambalpur: Hirakud dam authorities on Friday have opened 24 sluice gates to release the floodwater amid heavy rainfall in the state.

While there is an inflow of 6,56,006 cusecs of water into the reservoir, the combined outflow through the sluice gates, power channel and other different canals is 3,35,658 cusecs.

The current water level of the reservoir is at 625.15ft. The full capacity of the reservoir is 630 ft.