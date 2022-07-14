Hike MLA-LAD Fund To Rs 5 Crore, Demand Raised In Odisha Assembly

Bhubaneswar: The Standing Committee of Planning & Co-ordination Department of Odisha has raised a demand in its report to the state government to hike the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund.

Reportedly, the committee has demanded a hike from Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore. It has also demanded a hike in the annual budget of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) to Rs 1,000 crore.

The Planning and Coordination Department Committee has stated in its recommendation that the state government has planned for the backward areas including Kalahandi Balangir Koraput (KBK), Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), and Biju Kandhamal Gajapati Yojana. Similar plans should also be made for the coastal areas as well, it added.

The Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department is out of order in eight districts of Odisha. A special provision should be made for the flood and drought-prone areas, added the reports.

On the other hand, Congress MLA Narasimha Mishra lashed out at the Chief Secretary of the Standing Committee of Food Supplies & Consumer Welfare Department.

The Standing committees for various departments have presented their report in Odisha Legislative Assembly during the Budget Session 2022.