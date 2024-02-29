Hike in wages of Anganwadi workers in Odisha, see detailed report here

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has announced a hike in the wages of the Anganwadi workers and small Anganwadi center workers.

According to the reports the salary hike is as follows:

The monthly wages of Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs. 7,500 to Rs.10,000.

The wages of small Anganwadi workers has been increased from Rs. 5,375 to Rs. 7,250.

Anganwadi assistant’s salary was increased from Rs. 3,750 to Rs. 5,000.

It will come into effect from October 2023 onwards, said reliable reports in this regard on Thursday. The Odisha government will spend an additional Rs. 350 crore annually after the rise in the salary and wages of the Anganwadi workers.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took an important decision today and announced an increase in the monthly salary of the organ workers of the state. Along with this, the Chief Minister has announced that they will get generous assistance as social security along with the increase in the incentive amount on service break. This will benefit 1 lakh 48 thousand Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants of the State.

On January 23 this year, Odisha Chief Minister said that it is soon to announce about hike in the remunerations of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Swachha Sathi. It was informed by 5T Chairman VK Pandian in Gajapati.

This increase in wages will be implemented retrospectively that is from October 2023. The increased salary will be received regularly from this February. October 2023 to January 2024 – Four month arrear will be credited to their bank accounts between March 5 to March 10.

Similarly, ex-gratia amount of Rs. 2 lakh will be given to Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and Anganwadi assistants for death or accidental total physical disability and up to Rs.1 lakh for partial disability. This facility will also be applicable from March 1.