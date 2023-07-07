Highway robber gang busted in Kandhamal, eight held

Kandhamal: Police on Friday busted a gang of highway robbers with the arrest of eight persons including minors and recovered weapons near Madaguda Chhaka under Tumudibandha police limits of Kandhamal district.

According to reports, this gang has been on a loot mission for quite a long time at Tumudibandha police station area. The police conducted a raid and arrested highway robbers gang and seized one pistol, 2 live bullets, 5 mobiles, iron rod, knife and sharp weapon from their possession.

The gang has been operating criminal activities from Buduli padar, Lambaghati, Madaguda jungle area, Khamanapada and Rampur area, informed Tumudibandha police-in-charge Ashutosh Jena.

Another accused of this eight member group pointed a gun at the police officials and escaped, informed police in-charge.