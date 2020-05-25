Highest Spike Of 103 COVID19 Cases In A Single Day In Odisha, Check Details

Bhubaneswar: Highest spike of 103 COVID19 cases in a single day in Odisha. The details of the district-wise summary of the cases in the State has been provided by the Information and Public Relations Department (I&PRDept.) Odisha.

Total positive cases till 9 am today was 1438, with 881 active cases and 103 new cases.

District-wise details is as follows:

15 cases in Kendrapada (All in quarantine centres. 7 West Bengal, 4 Telengana, 1 Gujarat, 1 TN & 2 Karnataka returnees)

04 cases in Khurdha (All in quarantine centres. 03 Gujarat & 1 Maharashtra returnees)

01 case in Bhubaneswar ( In home quarantine. Local case)

01 case in Keonjhar (In quarantine centre. Maharashtra returnee)

09 cases in Malkangiri (8 in quarantine centres. 4 Andhra Pradesh, 2 Telengana & 2 TN returnees. 1 local case)

22 cases in Deogarh (19 in quarantine centres. 3 AP & 16 Tamil Nadu returnees. 3 local cases)

01 Mayurbhanj (In quarantine centre. Andhra Pradesh returnee)

06 cases in Gajapati (All in quarantine centres. Maharashtra returnees)

05 cases in Balasore (All in quarantine centres. 3 Tamil Nadu, 1 West Bengal & Maharashtra returnees)

08 cases in Bhadrak (All in quarantine centres. 4 West Bengal, 2 Gujarat, 1 Telengana & 1 Andhra Pradesh returnees)

08 cases in Bolangir (All in quarantine centres. 5 Maharastra, 2 Gujarat & 1 Chhattisgarh returnees)

01 case in Dhenkanal (In quarantine centre. Chhattisgarh returnee)

01 case in Kandhamal (In quarantine centre. Surat returnee)

10 cases in Jagatsinghpur (All in quarantine centres. 8 West Bengal & 2 Tamil Nadu returnees)