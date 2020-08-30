Representational image

Highest single-day spike of 515 Covid cases in Bhubaneswar; Check details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded highest single-day spike of 515 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body said that the 515 coronavirus cases have been been reported from 33 wards.

With 515 new COVID-19 cases, the city’s total case tally has risen to 10021 including 391 active cases.

While as many as 297 COVID paitests have recovered from the deceased, one person died due to the virus.

Here is the complete list of Coronavirus cases reported under BMC area today:

Covid cases in Bhubaneswar

You might also like
State

IIT Placement 2020: IIT Bhubaneswar is receiving pre placement offer despite Covid…

State

Cuttack covid updates: 22 cases from Containment Zones among 206 positives reported…

State

Odisha Reports 2519 Covid-19 Recovery Cases

State

Ganja seized from police vehicle in Odisha’s Sambalpur, driver held

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7