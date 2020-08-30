Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded highest single-day spike of 515 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body said that the 515 coronavirus cases have been been reported from 33 wards.

With 515 new COVID-19 cases, the city’s total case tally has risen to 10021 including 391 active cases.

While as many as 297 COVID paitests have recovered from the deceased, one person died due to the virus.

Here is the complete list of Coronavirus cases reported under BMC area today: