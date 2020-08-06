Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1699 new Covid positive cases today, the highest single day spike till date. The count included 1073 from quarantine centers and 626 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1699 new Covid cases have been reported from 29 districts of the State.

The tally in the state of Odisha has reached 40,717.

The District Wise Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 17

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 81

4. Bhadrak: 66

5. Balangir: 21

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 105

8. Dhenkanal: 27

9. Gajapati: 59

10. Ganjam: 268

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 41

13. Jharsuguda: 10

14. Kalahandi: 30

15. Kandhamal: 74

16. Kendrapada: 27

17. Keonjhar: 56

18. Khurda: 220

19. Koraput: 41

20. Malkangiri: 72

21. Mayurbhanj: 24

22. Nawarangpur: 16

23. Nayagarh: 25

24. Nuapada: 3

25. Puri: 67

26. Rayagada: 19

27. Sambalpur: 101

28. Sonepur: 10

29. Sundargarh: 178