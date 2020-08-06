covid cases in odisha
Highest Single Day Spike In Covid Cases! Odisha Records 1699 Positives

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1699 new Covid positive cases today, the highest single day spike till date.  The count included 1073 from quarantine centers and 626 local contacts.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department, the 1699 new Covid cases have been reported from 29 districts of the State.

The tally in the state of Odisha has reached 40,717.

The District Wise Cases Is As Follows: 

1. Angul: 17
2. Balasore: 17
3. Bargarh: 81
4. Bhadrak: 66
5. Balangir: 21
6. Boudh: 8
7. Cuttack: 105
8. Dhenkanal: 27
9. Gajapati: 59
10. Ganjam: 268
11. Jagatsinghpur: 16
12. Jajpur: 41
13. Jharsuguda: 10
14. Kalahandi: 30
15. Kandhamal: 74
16. Kendrapada: 27
17. Keonjhar: 56
18. Khurda: 220
19. Koraput: 41
20. Malkangiri: 72
21. Mayurbhanj: 24
22. Nawarangpur: 16
23. Nayagarh: 25
24. Nuapada: 3
25. Puri: 67
26. Rayagada: 19
27. Sambalpur: 101
28. Sonepur: 10
29. Sundargarh: 178

