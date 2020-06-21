Bhubaneswar: The Information and Public Relation (I&PR) department of Odisha government today informed that highest ever 304 new positive cases have been detected in the State in the last 24 hours.

The I&PR department in its Twitter handle informed that 304 cases have been reported from 21 districts. The total number of cases in Odisha has reached 5160. Besides 42 NDRF/fire personnel who had returned from Amphan duty West Bengal also tested positive for the deadly virus.

While 272 cases were reported from the quarantine centres, 32 cases were reported from several localities.

Here are the details:

1. Khurdha: 05

2. Malkangiri: 02

3. Cuttack: 13

4. Nayagarh: 3

5. Jagatsinghpur: 29

6. Jharsuguda: 25

7. Balasore: 17

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9: Sonepur: 4

10: Kandhamal: 12

11. Bhadrak: 11

12. Bargarh: 14

13. Jajpur: 21

14. Ganjam: 40

15. Gajapati: 47

16. Puri: 3

17. Sundargarh: 1

18. Sambalpur: 2

19. Bolangir: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 6

21: Kendrapada: 5

22. Fire & NDRF Personnel: 42 (Returned from Amphan Duty, WB)