Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as fourteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Two deaths each reported from Balasore, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri district and Bhubaneswar one each from Bargarh, Jajpur, Sundergarh and Puri districts.

1.A 50-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 48-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Asthma.

3.A 77-year old male of Bargarh who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4.A 45-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

5.A 77-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

6.A 55-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7.A 58-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

8.A 30-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

9.A 56-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

10.A 58-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11.A 55-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension & Cerebrovascular Accident.

12.A 55-year old male of Malkangiri district.

13.A 71-year old male of Puri district.

14.A 72-year old male of Sundergarh who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 470