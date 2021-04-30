Bhubaneswar: As many as 8681 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.
It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda has recorded shocking highest positives ever at 1408.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
DISTRICT-WISE LIST:
1. Angul: 419
2. Balasore: 155
3. Bargarh: 423
4. Bhadrak: 103
5. Balangir: 459
6. Boudh: 57
7. Cuttack: 570
8. Deogarh: 102
9. Dhenkanal: 33
10. Gajapati: 125
11. Ganjam: 198
12. Jagatsinghpur: 21
13. Jajpur: 321
14. Jharsuguda: 411
15. Kalahandi: 195
16. Kandhamal: 54
17. Kendrapada: 85
18. Keonjhar: 148
19. Khurda: 1408
20. Koraput: 113
21. Malkangiri: 34
22. Mayurbhanj: 220
23. Nawarangpur: 368
24. Nayagarh: 160
25. Nuapada: 304
26. Puri: 514
27. Rayagada: 151
28. Sambalpur: 410
29. Sonepur: 98
30. Sundargarh: 745
31. State Pool: 277
Total: 8681