Highest Ever Tally Of 8681 Covid Positives In Odisha In 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: As many as 8681 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Friday.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda has recorded shocking highest positives ever at 1408.

DISTRICT-WISE LIST:

1. Angul: 419

2. Balasore: 155

3. Bargarh: 423

4. Bhadrak: 103

5. Balangir: 459

6. Boudh: 57

7. Cuttack: 570

8. Deogarh: 102

9. Dhenkanal: 33

10. Gajapati: 125

11. Ganjam: 198

12. Jagatsinghpur: 21

13. Jajpur: 321

14. Jharsuguda: 411

15. Kalahandi: 195

16. Kandhamal: 54

17. Kendrapada: 85

18. Keonjhar: 148

19. Khurda: 1408

20. Koraput: 113

21. Malkangiri: 34

22. Mayurbhanj: 220

23. Nawarangpur: 368

24. Nayagarh: 160

25. Nuapada: 304

26. Puri: 514

27. Rayagada: 151

28. Sambalpur: 410

29. Sonepur: 98

30. Sundargarh: 745

31. State Pool: 277

Total: 8681