Highest Ever Surge In Covid Positives In Odisha At 170 In Last 24 Hrs
Bhubaneswar: As many as 170 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,39,246.
It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda and Cuttack districts showed a steep rise at 23 positives each.
The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.
New Positive Cases: 170 (In quarantine: 99 and Local contacts: 71)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 2
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 5
6. Cuttack: 23
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Gajapati: 1
9. Ganjam: 1
10. Jajpur: 5
11. Jharsuguda: 7
12. Kalahandi: 8
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Keonjhar: 2
15. Khurda: 23
16. Koraput: 2
17. Mayurbhanj: 8
18. Nuapada: 27
19. Puri: 4
20. Rayagada: 2
21. Sambalpur: 7
22. Sonepur: 1
23. Sundargarh: 22
24. State Pool: 6