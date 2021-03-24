Highest Ever Surge In Covid Positives In Odisha At 170 In Last 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: As many as 170 Covid positives have been detected in Odisha the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department on Wednesday. The tally rose to 3,39,246.

It is noteworthy that this is the highest spike of the year. Khurda and Cuttack districts showed a steep rise at 23 positives each.

The details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

New Positive Cases: 170 (In quarantine: 99 and Local contacts: 71)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 5

6. Cuttack: 23

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Ganjam: 1

10. Jajpur: 5

11. Jharsuguda: 7

12. Kalahandi: 8

13. Kendrapada: 1

14. Keonjhar: 2

15. Khurda: 23

16. Koraput: 2

17. Mayurbhanj: 8

18. Nuapada: 27

19. Puri: 4

20. Rayagada: 2

21. Sambalpur: 7

22. Sonepur: 1

23. Sundargarh: 22

24. State Pool: 6