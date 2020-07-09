Highest Ever Spike Of COVID19 Positives At 577 In Odisha, Tally Crosses 11k Mark

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 577 new COVID19 positive cases including highest number of 161 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 577 cases have been reported today out of which 161 are local cases while the rest 416 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 11,201 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 22 districts.

Here is the district-wise division:

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 30

3. Bhadrak: 2

4. Boudh: 5

5. Cuttack: 14

6. Dhenkanal: 4

7. Gajapati: 17

8. Ganjam: 260

9. Jagatsinghpur: 7

10. Jajpur: 9

11. Jharsuguda: 1

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 3

14. Keonjhar: 48

15. Khorda: 56

16. Koraput: 6

17. Malkangiri: 1

18. Mayurbhanj: 14

19. Nayagarh: 1

20. Puri: 5

21. Sambalpur: 3

22. Sundargarh: 83