Highest Ever Spike In Odisha! 1078 Covid19 Cases In 24hrs

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 1078 new COVID19 positive cases including highest number of 357 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 1078 cases have been reported today out of which 357 are local cases while the rest 721 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 19,835  in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 28 districts. The district wise tally is as follows: 

1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 10
3. Bargarh: 26
4. Bhadrak: 1
5. Balangir: 6
6. Boudh: 3
7. Cuttack: 57
8. Dhenkanal: 2
9. Gajapati: 24
10. Ganjam: 371
11. Jagatsinghpur: 35
12. Jajpur: 20
13. Jharsuguda: 34
14. Kalahandi: 15
15. Kandhamal: 13
16. Kendrapada: 24
17. Keonjhar: 16
18. Khurda: 121
19. Koraput: 15
20. Malkangiri: 66
21. Mayurbhanj: 13
22. Nawarangpur: 17
23. Nayagarh: 5
24. Puri: 28
25. Rayagada: 96
26. Sambalpur: 20
27. Sonepur: 10
28. Sundargarh: 29

