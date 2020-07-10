covid positives in odisha
Highest Ever Spike! 755 COVID19 Positives In Odisha Today, Total Reaches 11,956

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaeswar: Odisha reported as many as 755 new COVID19 positive cases including highest number of 247 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 755 cases have been reported today out of which 247 are local cases while the rest 508 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The total number of positives reached 11,956 in Odisha.

The new COVID19 cases have been detected from 23 districts.

The District-Wise Division Of Cases Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Bolangir: 12

6. Cuttack: 55

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Gajapati: 30

10. Ganjam: 320

11. Jagatsinghpur: 5

12. Jajpur: 86

13. Kandhamal: 2

14. Kendrapada: 5

15. Keonjhar: 32

16. Khorda: 59

17. Koraput: 5

18. Malkangiri: 18

19. Mayurbhanj: 12

20. Nayagarh: 16

21. Puri: 11

22. Sambalpur: 2

23. Sundargarh: 62

