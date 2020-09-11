Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever 3996 new Covid positive cases including 1637 local contact cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government, a total of 3996 cases have been reported today out of which 1637 are local cases while the rest 2359 cases have been detected from different quarantine centres.

The fresh Covid cases have been detected from all the 30 districts of Odisha.

The total number of positives reached 1,43,117.

District Wise Case Tally In Odisha Is As Follows:

1. Angul: 138

2. Balasore: 209

3. Bargarh: 97

4. Bhadrak: 112

5. Balangir: 124

6. Boudh: 39

7. Cuttack: 354

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 87

10. Gajapati: 25

11. Ganjam: 89

12. Jagatsinghpur: 122

13. Jajpur: 119

14. Jharsuguda: 79

15. Kalahandi: 58

16. Kandhamal: 47

17. Kendrapada: 130

18. Keonjhar: 60

19. Khurda: 606

20. Koraput: 93

21. Malkangiri: 47

22. Mayurbhanj: 160

23. Nawarangpur: 151

24. Nayagarh: 77

25. Nuapada: 103

26. Puri: 279

27. Rayagada: 105

28. Sambalpur: 91

29. Sonepur: 91

30. Sundargarh: 88

31. State Pool: 206