Bhubaneswar: As many as 14 people more succumbed to COVID 19 across Odisha in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever coronavirus death reported in a single day in the State so far.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department of the State government, 14 people from five districts died due to the deadly virus.

While 6 people died in Ganjam district, 3 each persons died in Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

Similarly, the other two deceased belonged to Rayagada and Sundargarh districts.

This apart, the Health Department said that, two other COVID patients also died due to other ailments.

With the death of 12 more people, the coronavirus death toll in Odisha rose to 286.