Highest ever single-day COVID cases reported in Odisha as 1981 more test positive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported highest ever single-day COVID cases as 1981 more people from from different parts of the Stated tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to the Information and Public Relation Department of the State government informed that as many as 1981 positive cases including 1225 from quarantine centres and 756 local contacts have been reported.

With 274 cases Khurda district topped the list today. Khurda was followed by Ganjam district where 267 people were diagnosed with coronavirus.

Here is the list of the districts and the positive cases found today:

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 59

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 65

5. Balangir: 27

6. Boudh: 22

7. Cuttack: 131

8. Deogarh: 16

9. Dhenkanal: 39

10. Gajapati: 8

11. Ganjam: 267

12. Jagatsinghpur: 42

13. Jajpur: 60

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 39

16. Kandhamal: 179

17. Kendrapara: 29

18. Keonjhar: 23

19. Khurda: 274

20. Koraput: 97

21. Malkangiri: 64

22. Mayurbhanj: 37

23. Nabarangpur: 18

24. Nayagarh: 56

25. Nuapada: 16

26. Puri: 77

27. Rayagada: 55

28. Sambalpur: 38

29. Sonepur: 57

30. Sundargarh: 145

This is how now Odisha’s covid cases stands at

New Recoveries: 1673

Cumulative Tested: 765065

Positive: 52653

Recovered: 36478

Active Cases: 15808