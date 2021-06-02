Highest Ever Covid Deaths In Odisha At 40, Toll Rises To 2,831

Bhubaneswar: As many as 40 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

“Regret to inform the demise of forty numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals” said the H and FW department.

1.A 72 years old female of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 55 years old male of Angul district.

3.A 75 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4.A 69 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 67 years old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6.A 56 years old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension

7.A 32 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Mental Retardation.

8.A 69 years old male of Bhubaneswar.

9.A 55 years old male of Boudh district.

10.A 55 years old female of Boudh district.

11.A 47 years old male of Boudh district.

12.A 48 years old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Acute Myelogenous Leukemia.

13.A 76 years old male of Cuttack district.

14.A 53 years old female of Cuttack district.

15.A 40 years old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

16.A 54 years old male of Cuttack district.

17.A 70 years old male of Deogarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

18.A 65 years old male of Deogarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

19.A 39 years old male of Dhenkanal district.

20.A 47 years old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

21.A 55 years old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

22.A 45 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

23.A 55 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

24.A 41 years old male of Jharsuguda district.

25.A 50 years old male of Kalahandi district.

26.A 45 years old male of Kalahandi district.

27.A 66 years old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

28.A 50 years old female of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

29.A 65 years old female of Kalahandi district.

30.A 45 years old female of Khurdha district.

31.A 58 years old male of Khurdha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

32.A 27 years old female of Khurdha district.

33.A 44 years old male of Malkangiri district.

34.A 70 years old female of Nabarangapur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

35.A 60 years old male of Nabarangapur district.

36.A 74 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney disease & Hypertension.

37.A 55 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension.

38.A 83 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

39.A 40 years old male of Sambalpur district.

40.A 43 years old male of Sambalpur district.