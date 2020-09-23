Highest Ever COVID Deaths In Odisha, 4 From Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as fifteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 736 as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 51 year old male of Balasore district.

2.A 62 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension.

3.A 35 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4. A 42 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

5.A 70 year old male of Bhubaneswar.

6.A 67 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Rheumatoid Arthritis.

7.A 72 year old male of Dhenkanal district.

8.A 75 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension.

9.A 41 year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 63 year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11.A 74 year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

12.A 72 year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

13. A 37 year old male of Nuapada district.

14.A 72 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

15.A 70 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.