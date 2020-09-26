Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 count is constantly on the rise, with the State reporting 4356 new cases on Saturday. Odisha has crossed 2-lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,05,452. Khurda alone recorded a shocking high of

New Positive Cases: 4356

In quarantine: 2529

Local contacts: 1827

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 197

2. Balasore: 194

3. Bargarh: 106

4. Bhadrak: 124

5. Balangir: 76

6. Boudh: 49

7. Cuttack: 409

8. Deogarh: 14

9. Dhenkanal: 84

10. Gajapati: 20

11. Ganjam: 62

12. Jagatsinghpur: 171

13. Jajpur: 136

14. Jharsuguda: 120

15. Kalahandi: 71

16. Kandhamal: 91

17. Kendrapada: 119

18. Keonjhar: 55

19. Khurda: 902

20. Koraput: 82

21. Malkangiri: 28

22. Mayurbhanj: 153

23. Nawrangpur: 58

24. Nayagarh: 51

25. Nuapada: 173

26. Puri: 168

27. Rayagada: 121

28. Sambalpur: 81

29. Sonepur: 14

30. Sundargarh: 101

31. State Pool: 326