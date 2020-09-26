Highest Ever! 902 Covd Positives In Khurda Today, Tally Reaches 2,05,452
Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 count is constantly on the rise, with the State reporting 4356 new cases on Saturday. Odisha has crossed 2-lakh mark today taking the tally to 2,05,452. Khurda alone recorded a shocking high of
New Positive Cases: 4356
In quarantine: 2529
Local contacts: 1827
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 197
2. Balasore: 194
3. Bargarh: 106
4. Bhadrak: 124
5. Balangir: 76
6. Boudh: 49
7. Cuttack: 409
8. Deogarh: 14
9. Dhenkanal: 84
10. Gajapati: 20
11. Ganjam: 62
12. Jagatsinghpur: 171
13. Jajpur: 136
14. Jharsuguda: 120
15. Kalahandi: 71
16. Kandhamal: 91
17. Kendrapada: 119
18. Keonjhar: 55
19. Khurda: 902
20. Koraput: 82
21. Malkangiri: 28
22. Mayurbhanj: 153
23. Nawrangpur: 58
24. Nayagarh: 51
25. Nuapada: 173
26. Puri: 168
27. Rayagada: 121
28. Sambalpur: 81
29. Sonepur: 14
30. Sundargarh: 101
31. State Pool: 326